Manchester City News Roundup: Full-back might join Sporting permanently, Patrick Roberts could return this month, and more - 25th January 2021

Manchester City will hope to return to the top of the Premier League table when they take on West Brom in their next game. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 25th January 2021:

Sporting looking to sign Pedro Porro

Sporting Lisbon could sign on loan full-back Pedro Porro on a permanent deal as per the O Jogo (via Sport Witness).

Porro is currently on loan from Manchester City, after signing a two-year loan contract with the Portuguese side last summer.

Sporting have the option of signing Porro permanently, a clause they can exercise just before his spell comes to an end in 2022. They are expected to trigger that clause already following his impressive performances this season.

Porro’s good displays at right-back have reportedly caught Spain manager Luis Enrique’s attention, and he could be handed an opportunity to play for the senior team soon.

Guardiola says Southampton win was a turning point for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained that the win against Southampton around mid-December was one of the turning points for the club.

The former champions had a slow start to the season and questions were raised on their credentials as title challengers

Guardiola’s side have managed to win five games in the Premier League since their draw against West Brom in December.

The win against Southampton was the first of the five games they won after the stalemate against the Baggies in the league, and Guardiola feels that win gave them more confidence.

“It’s difficult to say,” said Guardiola.

“We won the next game at Southampton. That was one of the turning points.

“It was difficult and at that moment Southampton were in top form. We were able to beat them and then we started the process of playing better,” he added.

Guardiola’s Man City have won all their last 10 games in all competitions:



✅ 1-0 Southampton

✅ 4-1 Arsenal

✅ 2-0 Newcastle

✅ 3-1 Chelsea

✅ 2-0 Man Utd

✅ 3-0 Birmingham

✅ 1-0 Brighton

✅ 4-0 Crystal Palace

✅ 2-0 Aston Villa

✅ 3-1 Chelentham#Pep #ReInventingTheGame — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) January 23, 2021

Patrick Roberts could return to Manchester City

It hasn’t quite happened for Patrick Roberts at Middlesbrough so far, and the winger is expected to return to Manchester City as per Football League World.

Roberts’ loan deal with Middlesbrough runs until the end of May, but manager Neil Warnock wants to sign more attacking players, which could spell the end of Roberts’ stay.

The 23-year old has managed to make just nine appearances in the Championship this season, and a majority of them have come as a substitute.

His contract with Manchester City expires in the summer of 2022, and it looks likely that he will have to go on another loan spell for first-team football.