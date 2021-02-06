Manchester City News Roundup: Guardiola not happy with Klopp's comments, club could sign Haaland for a record fee, and more - 5th February 2021 

Manchester City will look to end Liverpool’s faint Premier League title hopes when the two square off at Anfield on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 5th February 2021:

Guardiola not pleased with Klopp’s comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not happy with Jürgen Klopp’s comments on how the Citizens had a two-week break due to COVID-19.

Manchester City’s clash against Everton was called off in December as their squad was hit with COVID-19 and several players had to self-isolate.

Klopp decided to comment on the matter and claimed that City received a break because of the postponement of their game.

Guardiola, however, pointed out that his side had to face Chelsea with a depleted squad because of the pandemic.

"I'm surprised, I thought Jürgen was not that type of manager, like other ones who usually do it, so I didn't expect that comment.

"We had Covid, we had one week and we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge," Guardiola responded in his press conference ahead of the Liverpool game.

🗣️ "I'm surprised, I thought Jurgen was not that type of manager, like other ones who usually do it, so I didn't expect that comment"



Pep Guardiola is not happy with Jurgen Klopp's comments ahead of their clash on Super Sunday pic.twitter.com/wMLBnbkLSs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester City linked with Haaland move

Manchester are preparing a club record £100 million summer move for Erling Haaland, as claimed by the Mirror.

Haaland has been in top form since joining Borussia Dortmund, and even though there is a clause in his contract that could see him leave for £66 million in 2022, City want to force the issue next summer.

Haaland is expected to be in demand come 2022 because of the clause in his contract, but Manchester City are expected to sign a striker next summer and will be on the lookout.

City could let Sergio Aguero leave when his contract expires next summer, and they will need a top quality replacement for the Argentine international.

Former player feels Mbappe is on Manchester City’s transfer list

Kylian Mbappe is likely to be a player who will turn some heads at several top clubs if he doesn’t sign a contract extension before this summer.

Mbappe’s contract comes to an end in July 2022, so he will be within reach of clubs like Manchester City.

And former forward Trevor Sinclair feels the Frenchman might just be on Manchester City’s transfer wish list for the upcoming summer:

Advertisement

“For me, a player that a lot of people aren’t talking about is Kylian Mbappe. The relationship between Abu Dhabi and Qatar is strained at best.

“I’ve just got a sneaky feeling Mbappe might be top of City’s list,” Sinclair said.