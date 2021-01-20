Manchester City News Roundup: Guardiola on January transfers, Serie A striker rules out a move, and more - 19th January 2021

Manchester City have the chance to return to the top of the 2020-21 Premier League table this midweek for the first time this season. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Manchester City news as on 19th January 2021:

Manchester City not to make any January additions

Manchester City have improved their fortunes after a poor start to their league campaign this season and are one win away from returning to the top of the table.

The club has made progress on the pitch after a good summer transfer window and have been linked with several new additions in the January transfer window. However. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the club will not make any new additions in the ongoing transfer window.

“We will not sign any deal during the winter transfer market. We did not discuss this, but we will end the season with the players that we have now,” Guardiola said.

Manchester City-target Romelu Lukaku to remain at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with Manchester City for a return to the Premier League. The Belgian has resurrected his career at Inter Milan after joining the Serie A club from Manchester United in 2019.

Reports had emerged earlier that Manchester City wanted to replace Sergio Aguero with Lukaku and offer the Belgian higher wages than what he is currently earning at Inter Milan. However, a report by Goal (via Caught Offside) has revealed that Lukaku has no intention of joining Manchester City in the near future.

The Belgian striker has been in good form for Inter Milan this season, with his 12 Serie A goals helping his team challenge league leaders and crosstown rivals AC Milan.

Manchester City need Aguero for title run, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City seem to have moved on without striker Sergio Aguero, but Pep Guardiola thinks otherwise. The former Premier League champions can return to the top of the table with a win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero is yet to score in the league this season, and Manchester City have not needed him, as they have found goals from midfield and their wingers.

The Argentine, whose contract at the club comes to an end this summer, has been linked with an exit from Manchester City in January. Guardiola, however, has said that the team needs their record goal-scorer in what could be an intriguing title run-in.

"We miss him. The numbers speak for themselves. He is the best striker in our history. We need Aguero," Guardiola said.