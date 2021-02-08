Manchester City News Roundup: Inter Milan join the chase for Messi, Guardiola says Foden still has much to learn, and more - 7th February 2021

Manchester City put four past Liverpool to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 7th February 2021:

Guardiola praises Foden, but says he has much to learn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Phil Foden has a lot to learn despite an impressive second-half display by the England international at Anfield.

Foden scored once and assisted another as Liverpool failed to cope with his movement and dribbling in the second half.

Phil Foden came up big at Anfield ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTRLtwtwaE — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2021

Guardiola has explained that even though Foden is an aggressive player, he still has a lot to learn, as evidenced from the first half:

"He [Foden] is a guy who keeps the ball really well, he's really aggressive.

"But still he is so young, he doesn't understand in some positions what he has to do, so in the first half he was not in the right positions.

"We worked but he is a little bit distracted sometimes in these positions. Playing wide is more easy for him but he will learn,” Guardiola said.

Advertisement

Inter Milan join the race to sign Manchester City target Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City and PSG, but Don Balon has reported that Inter Milan are also eyeing up a move for the Argentine international.

Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, and even though Inter’s interest comes as a surprise, the Serie A fans would not mind seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi tussle it out again.

If the interest is legitimate, it could come as a blow to Manchester City, who harbour hopes of signing Messi in the summer on a free transfer.

Messi’s future might become clearer after the presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in March.

The day the Benito Villamarin paid tribute to Messi's genius... 🙇‍♂️#RealBetisBarça pic.twitter.com/ervf8DiTP5 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 7, 2021

Jesus wants to play for his old club again before retiring

Advertisement

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is still only getting started despite moving to the Premier League around four years ago, but he already knows what he will do in the future.

Jesus is still only 23, and is yet to hit the peak of his career, but he has admitted that he wants to return to his former club Palmeiras sometime before retiring.

"To be honest, it just feels like I finished a chapter with Palmeiras and there will be more chapters in the future.

"I want to return there in the future," Jesus said.

The Brazilian has made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City this season, and has scored four times in the process.