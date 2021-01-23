Manchester City News Roundup: Kevin De Bruyne opens up on his injury, Declan Rice available for £50 million, and more - 22nd January 2021

Manchester City will hope to progress in the 2020-21 FA Cup when they face Cheltenham Town in their next game. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Manchester City news as on 22nd January 2021.

Kevin De Bruyne upbeat despite his injury

Kevin De Bruyne was substituted after picking up a hamstring injury during Manchester City’s clash against Aston Villa, but the player has clarified that it’s not 'too bad'.

The midfielder has been a key player for Manchester City despite the club's slow start to the season.

When asked about his injury, De Bruyne said during a live stream:

"I'm alright, I'm alright. It's part of football. It's not too bad. I'm getting old you know. I'm 30 in the summer!"

It has been claimed that De Bruyne might miss four to six weeks, which would put his participation in the game against Liverpool next month in serious jeopardy.

De Bruyne has played 17 times for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, mustering ten assists and three goals.

Kevin De Bruyne will miss four to six weeks after suffering an injury in Manchester City's last game, according to Pep Guardiola 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rFBbnXNZFY — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 22, 2021

Manchester City to sign Declan Rice for £50 million

Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Manchester City, with reports indicating the club could sign him for a fee of around £50 million.

As per 90min, West Ham United are willing to drop their asking price for the midfielder due to their financial troubles brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

Rice was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but the Blues did not pursue the player, as manager David Moyes reportedly pulled the plug on his exit.

The defensive midfielder, who has put in some impressive displays for the Hammers this season, could be an ideal replacement for Fernandinho. The Brazilian is expected to leave Manchester City next summer when his contract comes to an end.

Manchester City could sign Sinclair Armstrong for youth team

Sinclair Armstrong has attracted some serious interest from Manchester City, as the club look to add more quality to their youth team.

Armstrong’s current contract with Championship side QPR expires in the summer, and he is currently hot property in the transfer market. As per Goal, Manchester City are set to compete with Crystal Palace and Celtic for Armstrong's signature.

📰 Manchester City, Celtic and Crystal Palace are all moving to sign Sinclair Armstrong from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer [Goal] #CPFC pic.twitter.com/8XX8NvMc8X — PALACE XTRA 📰 (@cpfc_xtra) January 20, 2021

The 17-year player old signed a short-term deal with QPR last year but can begin negotiations with other clubs.