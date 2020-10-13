Manchester City News Roundup: Key player a 'major doubt' for Arsenal game, Aguero lifts lid on Lionel Messi relationship - 13th October 2020

Manchester City have had an average start to the current Premier League campaign, winning just one of their first three fixtures. Pep Guardiola's side will take on Arsenal when the league returns after the international break.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 13th October 2020.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne a 'major doubt' for Arsenal game due to muscle injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne picked up a muscle injury in Belgium's Nations League clash against England. He has pulled out from the national team squad and is now back in Manchester.

However, according to a report in Sports Illustrated, the midfielder is still feeling pain and has inflammation in the affected areas. The 29-year-old will probably go through a late fitness test ahead of the fixture against Arsenal.

Kevin De Bruyne is said to be a 'major doubt' for Man City's match against Arsenal on Saturday.



He is still feeling pain & inflammation today, and a final assessment will be made closer to the weekend.



He could play with an injection, but is ‘reluctant’ to do that.



The reigning PFA Player of the year was critical of the fixture list for this season saying:

"I've played flat out for two years - but nobody listens to the players. It worries me sometimes. Especially when I look at my own situation. I have had eight or nine days off. I couldn't go on holiday because my wife was pregnant. I haven't had a holiday. If I keep going until the end of the season, I will have been playing for two years without a rest. Your body is screaming out for a rest but nobody listens to the players."

Sergio Aguero shares anecdotes from Lionel Messi relationship

Manchester City appeared to be front runners for the signature of Argentine No. 10 Lionel Messi, before Barcelona forced the 33-year-old to stay at the Catalan club. Messi is close to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, having played for the national team together for more than a decade.

Speaking about his relationship with Messi, Aguero said:

"Messi and I have been together [rooming while on international duty with Argentina] since we were 17 years old. We are already 32 (Aguero) and 33 (Messi) years old, we are like a worn-out married couple. He's a big whiner. I always fall asleep with the TV on and the next morning he's always complaining. For example, we get back to the hotel at 19.30 and we're eating at 21.00. There's time. But Leo's in the shower straight away and ready. I'm there in my boxers and talking on my phone...

"Time passes and with half an hour to go, he starts: 'We're eating at 21.00, in 30 minutes...' I'm still there on my phone and he's going: '10 minutes to go. We always arrive late. We've been here for an hour...' And then I get ready. The bad vibes start and he doesn't like arriving late!"

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada admitted that the club will be looking to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner next summer if he chooses to leave Barcelona.