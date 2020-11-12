Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Manchester City News Roundup: Key player picks up hamstring injury on national duty, Jesus clarifies injury confusion after Guardiola interview - 12th November 2020

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 12 Nov 2020, 21:46 IST
News
Advertisement

Manchester City went into the international break with a well-deserved draw against defending champions Liverpool. City return on November 21 in a tough away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake picks up hamstring injury on international duty

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with the Netherlands. Ake started the side's friendly game against Spain, but had to be replaced by Daley Blind in the opening few minutes.

Nathan AkeÂ 
Nathan Ake 

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer confirmed the defender will be heading back to Manchester and will miss the upcoming games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland.

The injury to the 25-year-old made De Boer question international friendlies during the busy year, where a number of players have picked up muscle injuries.

"I don't think this game needed to be played. Money is very important but we also need to look after our players. All interested parties need to sit down and talk because the health of our players is important. We all agree about that, and decisions need to be made," Frank de Boer said. 

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus reveals details of a thigh injury 

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus revealed details of the injury which kept him out for the first two months of the current season. City have struggled to score in the absence of Jesus and fellow striker Sergio Aguero.

Advertisement

Speaking of the injury he picked up against the Wolves in the Premier League last season, Jesus said:

"It was a very complicated injury. At first, I finished the game well, but when the blood cooled, I couldn’t walk properly, it was a kick and then a sprint that I ended up feeling something, but I continued. And the next day the doctor asked how I managed to finish the game. I didn’t feel it and then the exams showed. It was a long recovery, because it’s a place that bleeds a lot.
"And I was bothered by being stopped, and being cut off made me very upset by the injury. After the Guardiola interview, there was some confusion, I was about to return, but everything was resolved. I came back and I’m fine."
Published 12 Nov 2020, 21:46 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Netherlands Football Nathan Ake Gabriel Jesus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी