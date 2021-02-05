Manchester City News Roundup: Mahrez offered to Real Madrid, on loan star hints he might move permanently, and more - 4th February 2021

Manchester City have a big game against Liverpool on Sunday, and they will look to end their Anfield hoodoo. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 4th February 2021:

Harrison says Leeds move likely

Jack Harrison has spent nearly three years on loan at Leeds United, and he is expected to make a permanent switch to Yorkshire in the summer.

Harrison has revealed that there is a deal in place for him to make the permanent switch to Elland Road in the summer, the details of which will become clearer in the future.

"I think this summer something is already in place, my agent knows more about this than I do. Leeds has been incredible to me, I've developed a lot whilst I've been here.

"We always joke that I'm going to come back for a fourth year on loan," Harrison said.

Jack Harrison [on-loan at @LUFC]: "I think this summer something is already in place, my agent knows more about this than I do. Leeds has been incredible to me, I've developed a lot whilst I've been here. We always joke that I'm going to come back for a fourth year on loan..." — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 4, 2021

Harrison played a key role for Leeds during their promotion last season, and has already scored five times in the Premier League this season.

Mahrez wants to leave Manchester City

Reports in Spain have emerged that Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Manchester City as his relationship with Pep Guardiola has deteriorated.

Guardiola has often relied on Mahrez to provide the spark in the final third but as per Todo Fichajes, he has been offered to Real Madrid for a price of €50 million.

The Algerian moved to Manchester City for a big fee from Leicester City in 2018, and has 15 appearances in the league this season. He remains a key player under Guardiola as they chase their fifth Premier League title this season.

Manchester City to face Everton this month

The two sides were set to face each other in the Premier League on December 28, but the fixture was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

After the game was called off due to a scare, the two teams were still in the dark on when they will play the game.

It has now been revealed that City will play their game in hand against Carlo Ancelotti’s side on February 17. City are currently top of the league, and have a three-point lead over Manchester United having played a game less.