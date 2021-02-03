Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola admits forward will miss Liverpool tie, club backed to sign Manuel Locatelli, and more - 2nd February 2021

Manchester City had a pretty quiet transfer window but continue to be linked with some players.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 2nd February 2021:

Sergio Aguero will miss Liverpool tie, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the Cityzens will be without Sergio Aguero for the clash against Liverpool.

Aguero tested positive for COVID-19 and had to self-isolate. This pretty much put a spanner in the works as he was just starting to get back his match sharpness after an injury.

Even though the Argentine has shaken off COVID-19, he is yet to be in peak condition to make the matchday squad, as explained by Guardiola. The Spanish tactician said:

“Sergio needs time – he suffered Covid and needs weeks to feel ready. He is still not training on the field. He started to move a little yesterday.

“He will need a few weeks to come back. But he is [Covid] negative; this is the most important thing. He is healthy again and now he will come again. As the top scorer, he is important for us.”

Guardiola says Aguero will need "a few weeks" before he is ready to play after recovering from Covid #MCFC @MirrorFootball — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) February 2, 2021

Italy international backed to join Manchester City

Manchester City were linked with a move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, but no contact was made between the two, and a transfer never materialised.

The winter transfer window is now closed, but Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali believes that Locatelli will eventually sign for a big club.

Carnevali said that he wants Locatelli to sign for a big club like Manchester City or Juventus, and it could happen as early as next summer.

“My wish is that (Locatelli joins) a great club: whether it is Juve or City or others of global value, I don’t know. He deserves it and has the characteristics to aspire to it.”

Manchester City could lose midfielder stalwart Fernandinho in the summer as the Brazilian’s contract will expire in July. They will need a replacement, and Locatelli would be a mighty good fit.

Pep Guardiola feels Taylor Harwood-Bellis will develop in the Championship

Manchester City decided to loan out young defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Blackburn Rovers in January, and Pep Guardiola feels he will benefit from more first-team football.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed for the Under-23 team but his path to the first team was pretty uncertain because of the presence of several stars in the senior squad.

At Blackburn, the 18-year-old could get regular playing time, and Guardiola feels he will benefit from playing in a historically good team and a tough division.

The former Barcelona boss said:

“He’ll play in a good competition at a good historical team, he’ll play real opponents. The academy is good for a short time but he needs to grow as a player and he doesn’t have many minutes here in the first team.

“He has had two seasons training with us, there are other young lads training in their first season. This is the best way to see him, in a good competition."