Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola provides an important update about his own future, Barcelona presidential candidate wants Guardiola as the club's next manager - 30th October 2020

Manchester City are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season, languishing in 13th place in the league table after five games. They will hope to climb up the table when they take on a Sheffield United side who have picked up just one point in the league all season.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 30th of October, 2020.

Pep Guardiola wants to stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's contract with Manchester City ends at the end of the 2020-21 season. The former Barcelona manager has not yet signed a contract extension with the Premier League side, leading to speculation about his future at the club.

Guardiola, speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League game against Sheffield United, seemed to commit his future to the club when he said:

"I am incredibly happy here. I'm delighted to be in Manchester, and I hope I can do a good job this season to stay longer."

The Manchester City manager also spoke at length about the Premier League's 3-substitutes-per-game rule, despite the intense nature of the current season of the competition. The City manager is hopeful that a change could still be made regarding the substitution rule akin to that in the Spanish and German leagues.

"It is not only about one club. There are statistics that don't deny. In the Premier League, football players have 47% more muscular injuries than the previous season due to no preparation and the amount of games," said Guardiola.

The Manchester City manager continued:

"All the leagues, Germany, Spain, have five substitutions to protect the players, not to protect one team or another. Hopefully they (the Premier League) can reconsider and do what the rest of the world does. We have to adjust many things during this pandemic. The reality is completely different than what it was before. The intelligent people adjust the situation in the world for the benefit of football and the players. We will see."

Barcelona presidential candidate wants Pep Guardiola as manager

Lionel Messi, captain of Barcelona

Victor Font, a frontrunner for becoming the next Barcelona president after the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu, wants to bring Pep Guardiola back to the club. The Spaniard left the Catalan giants back in 2012 and managed Bayern Munich before joining Manchester City.

Font, talking to Sky Sports, said in this regard:

"It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project, and we are very lucky at Barcelona that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation. And most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club like Pep Guardiola, Xavi (Hernandez), (Andres) Iniesta and (Carles) Puyol."

Font continued:

"They are all legends who love Barcelona but do not work for Barcelona today. We need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project. The only thing (Lionel) Messi needs to know is that he is a part of a competitive project where winning the next Champions League is a priority. We have no doubt that if we basically have the honour to take the helm of FC Barcelona, we will be able to achieve that (Messi staying)."