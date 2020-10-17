Manchester City News Roundup: Pep Guardiola tips a 26-year-old midfielder to have a breakout season, 2 first-team City players injured, and more - 17th October 2020

Manchester City are yet to hit their stride this season, winning just one of their three games in the 2020-21 Premier League. City's task doesn't get any easier as they face a rejuvenated Arsenal this weekend.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on 17th October 2020.

Pep Guardiola tips Bernardo Silva to have a breakout season

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva could have a breakout season this campaign. The 26-year-old made 13 goal contributions last season and was preferred over Riyad Mahrez in the right-wing slot for the majority of the season.

"He was injured in some moments, and he didn't reach the levels of the previous season, but it happens. I have an opinion that if there's one player I have absolutely no doubts about who he is as a football player, it's Bernardo," said Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician continued in this regard:

"He played absolutely incredible all season when we won four domestic titles - incredible. Then he was the best player with Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Finals. But I have a feeling (that) he'll have a very good (2020-21) season because he's coming back in many things to what we've seen in the past."

Kevin De Bruyne out for two weeks, Sergio Aguero close to returning

Kevin De Bruyne will be out for two weeks because of a muscle injury, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has returned to training and could be in contention for Manchester City's game against Arsenal, but Gabriel Jesus is expected to be out for a while longer.

Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne is out for the "next games" with an injury.



Gabriel Jesus is also out.



via @SamLee pic.twitter.com/xYlIQS9OXl — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 16, 2020

"Kevin is out, but the rest of the players have come back well. It's not much but, for the next few games, he'll be out. Sergio trained well the last two or three days, but we cannot forget that he was out for four or five months. But he's near to start again and has started to handle the minutes. We'll see. Jesus had an injury in his muscles, which means that we cannot take a risk. If he's injured again, we'll lose him for a long time. I don't know for how long," said Guardiola.

''I've played four games and been booked twice," bemoans former Manchester City player David Silva

David Silva feels that he will need some time to get reacquainted with the La Liga after playing for a decade in the Premier League with Manchester City. The Spanish midfielder opted against signing a new contract at the Premier League club before returning to the Spanish top flight.

'I didn’t get chance to say farewell. The end felt cold'



David Silva (@21LVA) spares no detail as he reflects on his time at City, even down to the bartender who served his coffee, write Lu Martín and Pol Ballús https://t.co/bLvXiKpSEk — Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 17, 2020

"I have played four games with Real Sociedad, and I have been booked twice. I think I may have a problem with the referees, and I need to get back used to it, said Silva.