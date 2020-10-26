Manchester City News Roundup: Pundit urges City to sign ex-Liverpool man, Kompany hails City youngster as 'complete' and more - 26th October 2020

Manchester City came back from a goal down to draw with West Ham in the Premier League. The Cityzens take on French side Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 26th October 2020

Micah Richards urges Manchester City to sign Daniel Sturridge

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Manchester City to sign former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge. The England international struggled with injuries limiting his game time for Jurgen Klopp's side before he was released in 2019.

The 31-year-old, now a free agent after having played with Trabzonspor in Turkey, could be a good addition to the City side as a backup to Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, believes Richards. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said:

"When he plays football again, it might be with another team abroad, but I can’t help but think that there are several clubs in the Premier League who are missing a trick by not signing him. I would include City in that, just to fill in while Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are injured. Even if he was half-fit, he would score goals in that side."

Manchester City are ready to win the Champions League feels Andre Villas-Boas

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas feels Manchester City are ready to win the Champions League ahead of his team's clash against the Premier League side. The Cityzens exited the competition at the quarter-final stage last season against another French side - Lyon.

Speaking of their rivals on Tuesday night, the former Chelsea manager said:

"(City) are a machine ready to win the Champions League. They may not be at their best level, their coach admitted that. That's why I allow myself to say that, but they are still at a higher level than us and remain the favourites tomorrow (Tuesday). "

"Pep is able to create surprises, and the problem with City is that they have several dynamics and they can adapt. For us, however, this is not a game for experimenting."

Vincent Kompany feels Lukas Nmecha is the complete striker

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany feels on-loan Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha is the complete center-forward. The 21-year-old scored twice for Anderlecht in a 3-1 win over Kortrijk.

Kompany, speaking of the striker, said:

"I remain cautious with statements about Lukas. He’s a complete striker but this was not his best match."