Manchester City News Roundup: John Terry talks about City's title credentials, Guardiola compares Dias with Van Dijk, and more - 3rd February 2021

Manchester City will look to extend their lead atop the 2020-21 Premier League table when they face Brighton on Wednesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Manchester City news as on 3rd February, 2021:

John Terry admits Manchester City are the team to beat

Manchester City are currently at the summit of the Premier League and lead Manchester United, who are second. The Citizens, who have two games in hand, have been playing some scintillating football of late.

City have the best defence in the league and have got the job done up front to slowly climb up the league table after a slow start to their campaign.

In an interview with talkSPORT (via Mirror), John Terry has admitted that Manchester City have the best players in the league, and they done well as a team to stand above everyone else.

“We (Aston Villa) played against them recently, and they are the kind of team that, no matter how you play, if they are on it, they can beat anyone in the league. I think they are the best team; they have the best individuals, and when they are at it, they are by far the best team.”

🔵 Chelsea 1-3 City

⚪️ United 0-2 City

🔵 City 3-0 Birmingham

⚪️ City 1-0 Brighton

🔵 City 4-0 Palace

⚪️ City 2-0 Villa

🔵 Cheltenham 1-3 City

⚪️ West Brom 0-5 City

🔵 City 1-0 Sheffield United



⚽️ For 24

🥅 Against 2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 1, 2021

Pep Guardiola compares Ruben Dias with Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained that Ruben Dias is un-droppable because of his commanding performances on the pitch.

Dias has transformed Manchester City’s backline after his arrival from Benfica and has played a pivotal role in his team's fortunes after a slow start.

When asked if Dias is on par with Virgil van Dijk, Guardiola said:

“Yes absolutely. He's not just a player who plays good, he's a player who makes the other guys play good too. It's 90 minutes talking, 90 minutes communicating, 90 minutes saying what they have to do in every single action. When that happens, it's difficult for me and he makes himself undroppable,” Guardiola said.

Manchester City one of Sergio Ramos’ preferred destinations

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Sergio Ramos, and the centre-back would prefer a move to the Etihad, as per reports.

According to El Mundo (via Sport Witness), Ramos is considering either PSG or Manchester City as his next destination, which comes as a boost to the Cityzens.

Manchester City have a plethora of defenders at the club; so it remains to be seen if they will make an offer for the Real Madrid player.

Pep Guardiola has already spoken highly of the Spaniard; if the latter does move to Manchester City, it will only strengthen Guardiola's team.