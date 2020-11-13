Manchester City News Roundup: Real Madrid interested in City star available for just €23m, City eyeing Bundesliga striker in January - 13th November 2020 

Manchester City went into the international break with a hard fought draw against defending champions Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side will return to the Premier League on 21st November to face Tottenham Hotspur in London.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 13th November 2020

Real Madrid interested in Manchester City defender Eric Garcia

Real Madrid are interested in signing 19-year-old central defender Eric Garcia. The defender has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester City, and his current contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Eric Garcia of Manchester City

Barcelona, Garcia's former youth side, have publicly stated their desire to sign the youngster. However, a report in TeamTalks suggests Real Madrid might be willing to match City's asking price of €23 million in January, as they see Garcia as a long term replacement for captain Sergio Ramos.

Barcelona will make another attempt to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City in January.



(via @moillorens) — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) October 30, 2020

The Cityzens still view Garcia as an important member of the squad, and Pep Guardiola has given the Spain international game time this season. City’s football operations officer, Omar Berrada, confirmed the club's stance on the teenager while talking to Manchester Evening News:

"Eric has developed into an important player for us and played some important games, especially in the last few months – semi-finals of the FA Cup, quarter-finals of the Champions League. He's become a top young centre back who Pep trusts, and we feel that keeping him this season was worth more than what we were offered for him."

"We believe that he can add depth to the squad, and can be important in important games. This is a season that is going to be very difficult for the players, physically and mentally. It's very congested, there will be a lot of pressure to play many games both in terms of club competitions but also the international games that they have to play, so it is all very concentrated and congested."

Advertisement

Manchester City are eyeing Erling Braut Haaland

Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund youngster Erling Braut Haaland in January, according to Eurosport. The 20-year-old has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

🇳🇴 Erling Braut Haaland this season 🔥🔥🔥



6⃣ goals in 4 #NationsLeague games

5⃣ goals in 5 league games

4⃣ goals in 3 #UCL games pic.twitter.com/lPk3e8zlUo — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) November 6, 2020

The Cityzens have struggled to score goals in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. A player like Haaland, who has scored 6 goals in 6 starts this Bundesliga season, would be the perfect foil to the Kevin de Bruyne-led City midfield.