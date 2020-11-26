Manchester City News Roundup: Real Madrid midfielder wants to play for Guardiola, Former star says Foden will soon be undroppable and more - 26th November 2020 

Manchester City earned their fourth win in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday. The Cityzens will welcome Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 26th November 2020

Real Madrid playmaker Isco wants to play for Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid midfielder Isco wants to join Manchester City to play for Pep Guardiola, according to Fabrizio Romano (PianetaMilan). The Spaniard has been out of favor under Zinedine Zidane at the Spanish capital.

Isco of Real Madrid controls the ball

The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to AC Milan. Manchester City are yet to buy a long-term replacement for David Silva and Isco could just be the player for Guardiola.

Manchester City to concentrate on the Premier League, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City will concentrate on the Premier League after picking up 12 points from four games in the Champions League group stage. The Cityzens are lingering at 13th in the table with just 12 points from 8 Premier League games.

"We came here to get to the last 16 and we are there again, another year. Now we recover as quick as possible and start focusing on the Premier League. We were much more aggressive. Everyone was so committed and we attacked with more desire to shoot, to score. Unfortunately, we could only score one goal but the team is alive," Guardiola said.

Advertisement

Phil Foden will soon become undroppable, feels Owen Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves feels youngster Phil Foden will soon become undroppable after his goalscoring performance against Greek side Olympiakos. Hargreaves also feels Manchester City's goalscoring will improve as they get into the season.

"I think Phil Foden is going to become undroppable. I would love to see Bernardo Silva get that form back that he had a couple of years ago when he was one of the best players in the Premier League. They are close, and those chances they’re creating, they’re gonna get more clear-cut and we’re gonna get more cricket scores in the future," Hargreaves said.

"You’re used to Man City scoring goals, but me and Joleon were talking about it… maybe this is the new Man City whilst they’re still trying to fit all of the pieces together. I think he’s still getting the balance of the team right, I think defensively they’ve sorted it out – especially today," he added.

"Going forward, when they get everyone back, that chance conversion is gonna go way up. 22 shots against Tottenham, and again today, but those numbers are gonna come back up. The attack will sort itself out when the personnel are there," he signed off.