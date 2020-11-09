Manchester City News Roundup: Riyad Mahrez out of City squad for Liverpool game, Roy Keane makes bold claim about Manchester City's match against Liverpool, and more - 8th November 2020

Manchester City came into the game against Liverpool in impressive form after mid-week success in the Champions League. The Cityzens have also started to get back some of their key players who were out with injuries.

On that note, here is the latest from the Etihad on the 8th of November, 2020.

Riyad Mahrez gets dropped from Manchester City's squad against Liverpool

Riyad Mahrez couldn't find a place in Manchester City's squad to face Liverpool owing to the club's player rotation policy, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Pep Guardiola started with Ferran Torres in the right-wing, a player who was deployed as a central striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero. Guardiola also had the insurance of Bernardo Silva, who can play well in the right-wing position, on the bench against Liverpool.

Mahrez, now 29 years old, has been linked with a move to PSG.

Micah Richards surprised that Manchester City didn't sign a striker in the summer

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards thinks that Manchester City should have signed a striker in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

The Cityzens have struggled for goals in the Premier League this season, with both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero out for most of the campaign so far.

1 - Kevin De Bruyne's penalty is the first to miss the target completely in a @premierleague game since October 2018, when in the same fixture at Anfield, Riyad Mahrez blazed over against Liverpool for Manchester City. Spooky. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/OesSCn9NSk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports in this regard, Micah Richards said:

"I think they need a striker. Aguero has been injured constantly for the last couple of seasons. Jesus picked up an injury. and it looks like he's now going to be back and fit to play today. I'm astonished that Manchester City, given the calibre of the club, have not gone out and bought a top, top striker - especially with everyone else strengthening their squads."

However, the former defender has been impressed by Manchester City's new signing, Ruben Dias:

"Dias looks really good now, I've been enjoying (watching) him. (Aymeric) Laporte is back fit now. (John) Stones and Ake played really well in the Champions League. It's looking better. I don't think the (defensive) problem is fixed, (though), if I'm honest, but it is looking better," concluded Richards.

Roy Keane makes bold claim about Manchester City-Liverpool game

Roy Keane feels that Manchester City need a positive result in the game against Liverpool to keep pace in the Premier League race. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, the former Manchester United player said in this regard:

"I think this is a huge game. When we look back at last season when Liverpool beat City at Anfield, you always felt the title was over then. You look at how they've started, City have been kind of slow out the blocks, although they have one or two games in hand. You think if Liverpool can win this game, even already, and I know it's early in the season, it's a long way back for Manchester City."