Manchester City News Roundup: Star striker injured again after playing against West Ham, Winger opens door to PSG transfer and more - 25th October 2020

Manchester City managed only a draw against a resolute West Ham United side in London. The Cityzens next turn their attention to the Champions League, where they take on French side Marseille.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 25th October 2020:

Pep Guardiola confirms injury blow for Sergio Aguero

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Aguero picked up a hamstring injury during the West Ham game. The Argentine had just made his return from a long-term injury, and was working his way back to full fitness.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin can become only the 2nd player ever to score in each of his side’s opening 6⃣ Premier League matches.



The first? Sergio Aguero. #EFC pic.twitter.com/vjujq9WUf2 — 10bet (@10betSports) October 25, 2020

Manchester City's record goalscorer has just one year left on his contract at City, with plenty of clubs undoubtedly eager to snap up the striker on a free transfer. Guardiola has previously indicated that Aguero has to earn a new contract at the Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez dismisses PSG links, but opens door for future transfer

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has dismissed talks of a transfer to PSG. However, the winger left the door open for a future transfer to Paris (where he was raised), or Marseille. He said:

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City runs with the ball surrounded by West Ham United players

"Regarding PSG - it's not relevant because I'm still under contract and I'm fine in Manchester, but Paris is my city. I was born and raised in Paris. You never know. I could have gone to play in Marseille [in 2014-15] and I can still play in Marseille."

"You never know in life, you shouldn't close any door. I didn’t know at the time and I was fine at Leicester but they ruled that I didn’t have the required level [to play there]."

Pep Guardiola says it's time for Manchester City to struggle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side are doing 'absolutely everything' despite the disappointing draw against West Ham. The Cityzens came back from a goal down to equalize in the second half but failed to find a winner against a resolute defense.

How do you solve a problem like Manchester City? 🧐



😳 Worst start to a Premier League campaign in six years



🚑 Another injury to Sergio Aguero



It was a manic Saturday night on #OptusSport. Here's what you may have missed 👇#PL pic.twitter.com/KXQVF3qYbi — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 25, 2020

"I would prefer to have results, but I have to analyse the situation we're in. We struggle for the many injuries, the lack of preparation and no recovery time between the incredibly tough games we've played so far. The players did absolutely everything, gave everything on the pitch. They fought and were incredibly tired at the end," Guardiola said.

"Of course, there is plenty of quality. I'm not complaining about that. I could complain about the first goal of West Ham [Tomas Soucek appeared to handle in the build-up] but I did not say anything. We struggled with just one or two weeks for preparation, we had guys with COVID, we did not have enough regeneration for the players."

"Our striker [Jesus] was injured in the first game against Wolves, could not play more. Sergio came back after four or five months, Kevin was injured, Gundo - this was the first time he could play 90 minutes."