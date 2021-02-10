Manchester City News Roundup: Zakaria wants to leave Gladbach, Stones to be offered a new deal, and more - 10th February 2021

Manchester City will look to keep their quadruple hopes alive when they face Swansea City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side are the most in-form team in the Premier League and are heavy favourites for the cup tie.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 10th February 2021.

Guardiola refuses to rule Liverpool out of the title race

Despite condemning Liverpool to a 4-1 defeat at Anfield and going ten points clear of the reigning champions, Pep Guardiola has refused to rule Liverpool out of the title race.

The Reds have had a lacklustre 2021 as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, and have dropped too many points in the league.

It appears as though Manchester United will be City’s closest rivals this season after two years. However, Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are one of the best teams he has ever faced. He went on to add that even Manchester City could go on a bad run, so the title has not been decided yet.

"Liverpool remains one of the best teams I've ever seen in my life. They were able to make an incredible run of 68 or 69 games at home unbeaten, winning by a big margin, winning in the last minute, and maybe winning two or three seasons with one defeat," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“So do you think it [going on a bad run] cannot happen to us? Of course, it can,” Guardiola added.

Manchester City are front-runners to sign Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has told the club that he wants to leave in the summer. Zakaria has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City chasing the combative midfielder.

As per Sport Bild (via Insidefutbol), Zakaria has already told Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl that he wants a new challenge, which will come as a boost to Manchester City. The Cityzens are likely to sign another midfielder in the summer as they could be without Fernandinho, whose contract will come to an end in July.

Manchester City to offer John Stones a new contract

John Stones has been the most improved player in the Manchester City squad this season. The defender is set to be rewarded by the club with a new contract, according to the Times.

The 26-year old’s performances alongside Ruben Dias have played a key role in City’s rise in the league after a slow start, and the club will begin negotiations for a new deal.

Stones was not part of the first team heading into the season. However, he has fought his way back into contention, and could even start alongside Harry Maguire at the Euros this summer.