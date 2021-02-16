Manchester City News Roundup: Zinchenko will not be allowed to leave, Aguero's future still in the balance, and more - 15th February 2021

Manchester City will look to win their game in hand against Everton on Wednesday and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Manchester City from 15th February 2021:

Manchester City not planning to let Zinchenko leave

Not so long ago, Oleksandr Zinchenko was linked with a move away from Manchester City due to injuries and a poor run of form. However, just like his team, he has bounced back and become a key player for the Sky Blues.

Zinchenko’s good performances have seen him relegate Benjamin Mendy to the bench, and he has now convinced the Manchester City hierarchy to persist with him.

As per Fabrizio Romano on the Que Golazo Podcast, Manchester City will not sanction a loan move for Zinchenko this summer. They could, however, sign another left-back to add more depth to the squad.

Guardiola says Ederson’s distribution is better than Neuer’s

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has worked with some wonderful goalkeepers in his managerial career.

The likes of Victor Valdes, Manuel Neuer and Pepe Reina were all good shot-stoppers and distributors of the ball, but Guardiola has singled out Ederson for his ability.

Ederson has earned plaudits for his sharp passing from the back, be it short or long balls, and Guardiola emphasized his quality.

Advertisement

“Manuel [Neuer] and Victor [Valdés] were incredible too but the quality of the pass (from Ederson) is the best. I would not say who is the best [overall] because I had success in the past with incredible ‘keepers in Victor, Manuel and Eddie.

“It is another example (of the recognition Ederson deserves) – he has credit from the manager, backroom staff and players. He’s outstanding and he knows it.”

Aguero’s future at the club still undecided

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City are looking towards Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland, as Sergio Aguero’s future at the club is still in the balance.

Aguero has struggled with injuries this season and is yet to score in the Premier League.

With his contract coming to an end next summer, it remains to be seen if he will be offered a new deal, given his poor injury record of late.

In Aguero’s absence, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden have all filled in as the false nine and have done well.