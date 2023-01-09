Manchester City could offer Jack Grealish in sensational swap deal for Arsenal superstar - Reports

Manchester City are considering an astonishing swap deal to sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka that could see Jack Grealish heading in the opposite direction, as per journalist Dean Jones (via Give Me Sport).

90min reported last month that the Cityzens were actively planning to secure Saka's services. The England international had a stellar campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored three goals and provided an assist in Qatar, including a goal in the Three Lions' Round-of-16 fixture against Senegal.

Saka has been exceptional for Arsenal in the Premier League this season as well. The English winger has been an integral aspect of manager Mikel Arteta's side, recording six goals and as many assists in 17 league appearances.

Grealish, on the other hand, has failed to perform at the Etihad Stadium ever since Manchester City signed him for £100 million in 2021. The English attacking midfielder has only recorded seven goals and assists in 59 appearances for the Cityzens. He has only scored once so far in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Saka's contract is set to expire this summer, but reports from football.london and ESPN suggest that Arsenal have triggered a one-year extension as talks over a long-term agreement continue.

Arteta also seemed confident that the young star would extend his stay in north London, as he said back in August 2022 (via football.london):

"I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve."

"I would prefer to be closer" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola opens up about title race against Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City are fighting tooth and nail in the Premier League title race. The Gunners, in arguably one of their best campaigns in a long time, have had an extraordinary season so far.

Arteta's side have consistently maintained their position as league leaders and are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

However, following Manchester City's 1-0 league victory over Chelsea on 6 January, Guardiola has issued a fresh verdict on the title race.

The Spanish boss, while admitting he would prefer the gap to be smaller, seems determined to chase down the league leaders. He said (per the club's official website):

"I said to the players that it doesn’t change much – we still have 63 points to play for, so there are a lot of points. We have to continue to prove ourselves because it is normal to be in this position after four Premier League titles in five years."

Guardiola added:

"I would prefer to be closer, but the way Arsenal play so far, they deserve to be where they are."

