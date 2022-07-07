Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour splashes £500 million to buy 4th-largest yacht in the world

Manchester City’s billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour has splurged a whopping £500 million on a yacht, which happens to be the fourth largest in the world. Mansour has named the boat “Blue”, paying homage to the Citizens.

Mansour, who has earned a £17 billion fortune courtesy of his flourishing petroleum business, is one of the richest football club owners in the world. The United Arab Emirates politician and businessman only has eyes for the best, and his latest acquisition serves as a testament to his exquisite taste.

As per The Sun, Mansour has spent £500 million on his newest yacht, which is so big that it would only just fit Manchester City’s home stadium, the Etihad. The 525-feet long megayacht is the fourth largest on the planet and comes decked with 40 uber-luxurious cabins for 48 guests.

It also has four dedicated entertainment decks, including a sizable alfresco area hooked with a club and a swimming platform. There are two helipads on board and multiple stateroom balconies designed by renowned stylist Terence Disdale.

The super-luxurious yacht has a part-electric, part-diesel engine and can reach a top speed of 21.8 mph with a crew of 80 onboard. The 15,320-tonne monster, which has a built-in wastewater plant, needs £500,000 worth of fuel for a full-tank.

Blue is the 51-year-old’s second superyacht. He already has A+, which is 483ft in length and has 26 cabins, a dancefloor, beach club, gym, wellness center, spa, and more.

Manchester City have become one of the world's best teams in the Sheikh Mansour era

Mansour took over Manchester City through his Abu Dhabi United Group for a whopping £210 million fee in 2008. Since then, the billionaire has spent his days trying to improve the club, bringing in some of the best players and the brightest coaches.

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ



How's that working out? Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

New York City

Melbourne City

Yokohama F. Marinos

Montevideo City Torque

Girona

Sichuan Jiuniu

Mumbai City

Lommel SK

ESTAC Troyes

Palermo

Club Bolivar (Partner Club)



(@City_Xtra) Clubs within the City Football Group.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man CityNew York CityMelbourne CityYokohama F. MarinosMontevideo City TorqueGironaSichuan JiuniuMumbai CityLommel SKESTAC TroyesPalermoClub Bolivar (Partner Club) Clubs within the City Football Group.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City🇺🇸 New York City🇦🇺 Melbourne City🇯🇵 Yokohama F. Marinos🇺🇾 Montevideo City Torque 🇪🇸 Girona🇨🇳 Sichuan Jiuniu🇮🇳 Mumbai City🇧🇪 Lommel SK🇫🇷 ESTAC Troyes🇮🇹 Palermo🇧🇴 Club Bolivar (Partner Club) (@City_Xtra) https://t.co/DwdKuAyJpR I remember being told that City would fail to overhaul those at the top of the Premier League and that Sheikh Mansour would get bored and sell the club.How's that working out? twitter.com/FootyAccums/st… I remember being told that City would fail to overhaul those at the top of the Premier League and that Sheikh Mansour would get bored and sell the club.How's that working out? twitter.com/FootyAccums/st…

The Citizens won their first Premier League title (third overall) within four years of his takeover. In his reign, Manchester City have won six league titles, emerging as the most successful team in England in that stretch.

The Champions League remains their next big objective, and given the squad they have, we wouldn’t bet against them attaining it in the 2022-23 season.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano reveals "key point" in Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far