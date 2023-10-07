Manchester City owners see Premier League manager as ideal replacement when Pep Guardiola leaves - Reports

Manchester City's ownership, the City Football Group, is setting its sights on an ideal candidate to one day step into Pep Guardiola's formidable shoes. According to TBRFootball, they see Arsenal's Mikel Arteta as the man for the job.

Guardiola's reign at Manchester City has been nothing short of a footballing spectacle. As long as the Catalan maestro remains at the helm, the treble-winning City don't need to worry about finding a replacement. However, prudent planning dictates that even the most successful regimes should have a succession plan. And for the City Football Group, that plan seems to revolve around their admiration for Mikel Arteta.

Arteta's connection with the sky-blue side of Manchester goes beyond his current role as Arsenal's manager. Before he took up the reins at the Emirates, Arteta was Guardiola's trusted lieutenant at the Etihad Stadium. This partnership began right after Arteta hung up his boots, marking the end of his playing career at Arsenal in the 2015/16 season.

During his tenure as Guardiola's assistant, Arteta imbibed the footballing philosophy and tactical acumen that define Manchester City's style of play. His time spent with the Cityzens has not only shaped his managerial approach but also left an indelible impression on the decision-makers at the club.

The Athletic recently published an article that delves into potential successors for Pep Guardiola when the time comes for him to bid farewell to Manchester City. Among the names mentioned in the story, Arteta is a prime candidate. This stems from the City Football Group's penchant for managers who are or were, affiliated with their organization.

However, the report also underscores the challenges that Arteta's current role at Arsenal presents regarding a potential return to Man City. His success with the Gunners has solidified his position as a respected manager in his own right, making any future transition a complex affair.

Bukayo Saka in contention for Arsenal's clash against Manchester City in the Premier League, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has delivered positive news for Arsenal fans, as he confirmed that Bukayo Saka is in contention for their upcoming showdown with Manchester City on Sunday, October 8.

Despite limping off with a muscular injury during their Champions League match against Lens, the 22-year-old has quickly recovered. Saka's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England squad further suggests his fitness, and Arteta expressed confidence in his availability for the City clash.

Saka has five goals and five assists in 10 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this season. As fans eagerly await this high-profile encounter, the potential participation of Saka adds a layer of excitement, making the match even more intriguing.