Manchester City and other PL clubs keen on signing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate: Reports

Manchester City and a host of Premier League sides are monitoring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Benjamin Cremaschi ahead of a possible summer move, as per reports. The youngster has been one of the most impressive performers for the Herons since his emergence from their academy, and his displays have not gone unnoticed in Europe.

Messi's arrival in the MLS coincided with the emergence of USMNT star Cremaschi from the club's academy, and the youngster has developed impressively since then. Still only 20, the midfielder has already made two senior appearances for the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino despite being born to Argentine parents.

TBR Football reports that the versatile midfielder is a target for Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and several other English sides. The Florida-born youngster has already made 75 senior appearances for the Herons, recording seven goals and seven assists.

Inter Miami have been associated with quality players since Lionel Messi joined them in 2023. They sold Paraguayan youngster Diego Gomez to the Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in January. A similar move may be in the works for Cremaschi, who is capable of playing in multiple midfield roles and out wide.

Cremaschi's age and versatility make him an ideal target for several of England's leading sides in the coming months. The youngster was also part of the USA squad to the Olympics in France last summer.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammates miss out on USMNT squad

No Inter Miami players were included in the USMNT squad for the CONCACAF Nations League finals to take place later this month. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino released a 23-man squad to prosecute the semifinal tie with Panama before a third-place/final against Canada or Mexico.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager named six players from the MLS in his squad, but left out Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and goalkeeper Drake Callender. Callender picked up an injury during the January camp and has not returned to action, with Javier Mascherano relying on Oscar Ustari and Rocco Rios Novo at Inter Miami.

The USMNT have won every edition of the CONCACF Nations League so far and will be keen to extend their perfect record in the competition this month. Six players currently playing in the MLS have been invited for the games, but none of them are teammates with Lionel Messi at club level.

