“Never”, “He’s an absolute joy” – Jamie Carragher disagrees with Micah Richards while naming greatest ever Manchester City player

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will go down as the club's greatest ever player, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Belgian playmaker has made 297 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, and has scored 80 goals and provided 115 assists in that time.

Liverpool legend Carragher believes that the 30-year-old is currently the most complete midfielder in the world, and believes that he will forever be remembered as the best to ever play for the Cityzens.

Luke @LukeCTID Kevin De Bruyne has made 50 #UCL appearances and has been MOTM 29 times Kevin De Bruyne has made 50 #UCL appearances and has been MOTM 29 times https://t.co/7BVHbc9o2W

Speaking to CBS Sports, the pundit said:

“For me, he’s the best midfield player in the world.

“He’s an absolute joy, I’d imagine. Even off the pitch, in interviews, he comes across very humble, he doesn’t miss games, his quality is there week-in-week-out. I think he’ll go down as Manchester City’s greatest ever player.”

The former defender was speaking following De Bruyne's winning goal in City's hard-fought 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Atletico Madrid, which was the Belgian international's first goal in Europe this season.

City struggled to get through an incredibly defensive Atleti, but De Bruyne broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, having pulled the strings in the middle of the park throughout the encounter.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Kevin De Bruyne couldn't believe his eyes Kevin De Bruyne couldn't believe his eyes 😅 https://t.co/U3wSNTplwk

Manchester City legend Micah Richard's hesitant on calling De Bruyne their greatest ever player

Former City defender Micah Richards was on punditry duty with Carragher on Tuesday night and disagreed with his former England teammates' views.

While Richards agreed that De Bruyne is currently the world's best midfielder, he believes the playmaker hasn't yet done as much for the club as the likes of David Silva and Yaya Toure.

Richards, who played 245 times for the Sky Blues, said:

“If he brings the Champions League home, I would probably agree with that. If he stays at the same level and they don’t bring it home, I would say a David Silva, a Yaya Toure."

Carragher disagreed with the former full-back, countering:

"Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the world in his position. David Silva was never the best player in the world in his position, never. Kevin De Bruyne will score more goals and get more assists than David Silva.”

De Bruyne has played a crucial role in his team's three Premier League titles since his arrival at the Etihad, as well as claiming an FA Cup, five League Cups, and reaching the 2021 Champions League final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava