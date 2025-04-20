Manchester City plot £50 million move to sign Manchester United target - Reports 

According to a report by The Mirror, Manchester City are plotting a move to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The Cityzens have identified the Portuguese shot-stopper as an ideal replacement for Ederson, who is currently out with a groin injury.

Ederson limped off the pitch during City's comeback 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace on April 12. The Brazilian star pulled a groin muscle minutes after assisting James McAtee's 56th-minute goal. It was his fourth assist of the season and seventh overall in the league, making him the goalkepepr with the most assists in Premier League history.

Ederson has proved his worth since arriving at the Etihad from Benfica for a reported £35 million in 2017. He has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, helping Manchester City win six league crowns and the 2023 Champions League.

However, the 31-year-old could be nearing his exit from the club amid recurring injury concerns and interest from Saudi Arabia. Ederson has missed multiple league games this season due to injuries, and the latest could see him miss the rest of the season.

The reigning league champions are now preparing for life without the three-time Premier League Golden Glove winner. City will reportedly step up their interest in FC Porto star Costa, with hopes of recruiting him as Ederson's replacement.

Costa, 25, has emerged as one of the top-rated goalkeepers in Europe in the past couple of seasons and shares similar ball-passing traits as Ederson. The Portugal international still has two years left on his current deal with a reported release clause of £63 million.

However, Manchester City are confident of getting the goalkeeper for about £50 million, with hopes that the relationship between incoming club director Hugo Viana and Costa's agent Jorge Mendes can help broker the deal.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Diogo Costa amid Andre Onana's struggles. However, the Red Devils don't have the financial weight to trigger Costa's buy-out clause or battle their city rivals for his signature.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides update on Ederson's injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about Ederson's injury ahead of the side's 2-0 win over Everton away on April 19. The Brazilian shotstopper was forced off the pitch against Crystal Palace a week ago.

When asked about the Brazilian, Guardiola replied (via The Mirror):

"[He’s] not ready for tomorrow. I don’t know [when he will be available]. For the game he is not ready."

Stefan Ortega manned the goalpost as City secured a 2-0 win at Goodison Park thanks to second-half goals from Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic. Ederson has kept seven clean sheets and conceded 25 goals in 22 league appearances this term.

Manchester City will next face Aston Villa at home in a top-four battle on Tuesday, April 22. They are currently fourth in the standings with 58 points from 33 matches.

