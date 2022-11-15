Manchester City ready to offer massive pay rise for Real Madrid superstar - Reports 

According to Defensa Central, as reported by SPORT, Manchester City are willing to offer a massive pay rise to Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The former Germany international already retired from international football last year and could consider hanging up his boots altogether at the end of the season.

However, Manchester City are willing to offer the midfielder a mega contract that will see him earning €13 million- €14 million per season. He currently earns €9 million at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They want to see the Los Blancos legend try his luck in the Premier League before saying goodbye to club football as well.

Kroos was an integral part of Bayern Munich under Pep Guardiola before his move to Real Madrid in 2014. Hence, a reunion might be very much possible for the duo.

Kroos has enjoyed a remarkable career for Los Blancos, making 383 appearances since joining the club. He has scored 26 goals and provided 87 assists for them and won numerous trophies.

Kroos has won four UEFA Champions League trophies, four UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, three Spanish Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti happy with his team's first half of the season

Real Madrid CF v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid head into the World Cup break sitting in second place in the La Liga table. They have 35 points from 14 games and trail league leaders Barcelona by two points.

The defending Spanish and European champions finished at the top of their UEFA Champions League group and will face Liverpool in the Round of 16. They also won the UEFA Super Cup, beating last year's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC

- No Disrespect

- No Controversies

- No Issues



Just pure football, already missing

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol 🫶🏻 - No Drama- No Disrespect - No Controversies - No Issues Just pure football, already missing Real Madrid Club de Fútbol 🫶🏻 https://t.co/OTdJlZfCm2

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is happy with his team's first half of the season as he told the media (via the club's official website):

“The break comes at a good time for us. We’ve had a good first half of the season. We’ve reached this final stage a bit light, but we got the win to finish. Now we can rest, knowing that we’ve got 35 points in the league, which is more than last year. We didn’t need the Ballon d’Or man, who scored 50 goals last season."

He added:

"We’re satisfied. We went into these last games with a bit of fatigue. Asensio was tired and I didn’t want to take any risks with him”.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga title defense after the FIFA World Cup break when they face Valladoid away.

