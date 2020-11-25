Manchester City's 10-year plan for Lionel Messi to include move to New York

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City over the course of the recent transfer window but he ended up staying at Barcelona. Messi had caused a lot of worry at Barcelona by informing the board of his decision to leave early in the summer.

However, Barcelona were able to hold on to him by virtue of a clause in his contract. Barcelona now run the risk of losing a player of Messi's calibre on a free and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to sign him and bring him to the Etihad.

Manchester City were willing to break the bank and then some in order to sign Lionel Messi this past transfer window. However, once Barcelona shut the opportunity down, Manchester City had to retreat but rumours suggested that the Cityzens were preparing a mammoth deal for the legendary Argentinian.

Now according to a fresh report from The Times, the City Group are currently sketching a 10-year deal for Lionel Messi which will even see him change clubs.

Manchester City have come up with a ten-year plan to maximise the potential benefits of bringing Lionel Messi to the club from Barcelona, reports @hirstclass #MCFC https://t.co/t8ehWGqQp3 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) November 24, 2020

Manchester City's 10-year plan for Lionel Messi includes a move to New York

As per the report, Manchester City are looking to offer Lionel Messi a 10-year deal which will see him join Pep Guardiola's side initially. Subsequently, whenever Messi decides that he is ready to step down from that level of competition, he could move to one of CFG's other clubs.

Prominent among those clubs that CFG owns in majority is MLS side New York City FC. The other clubs under their control are Australia's Melbourne City FC and Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos and Lionel Messi will have the option of choosing either of those clubs as well.

Lionel Messi moving to the United States of America will be a huge event and it could also prove to be a turning point as far as the MLS is concerned. This will also help CFG ensure that they make the most out of the opportunity of having one of the biggest names in the sports industry on their payroll.

The report claims that CFG want Lionel Messi to take up an ambassadorial role following his retirement. They are hoping that the presence of Pep Guardiola at the helm at City will be tempting for Lionel Messi as the duo have enjoyed an extremely successful spell together during Guardiola's stint as the manager of Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still hopeful that they can hold on to Lionel Messi. The club is in severe financial strain owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and losing a player of Messi's calibre and marketability will have a huge effect on the club's finances even though they can save themselves from paying Messi's extremely high wages.

Unless the Catalans pull a rabbit out of the hat and convince Lionel Messi to kick on at the Camp Nou and sign a new contract within the next few months, we will see Lionel Messi at a different club next season.