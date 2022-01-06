Manchester City’s FA Cup tie to go ahead as planned despite 21 absentees due to COVID-19 concerns

Manchester City will face Swindon Town in the FA Cup on Friday, as planned, despite having 21 members of the squad sidelined due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Premier League champions have confirmed that manager Pep Guardiola has contracted the virus. The Spanish tactician tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, just two days after the Citizens' 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Along with Guardiola, Manchester City assistant manager Juanma Lillo has also been infected by the virus. The league table-toppers now have 21 members of their setup, including seven first-team players, unavailable due to COVID concerns.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19, while seven first-team players are also in isolation Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19, while seven first-team players are also in isolation https://t.co/8GjbVwa7Mn

Manchester City, though, do not intend to request that their FA Cup tie with Swindon Town be postponed. The Citizens plan to lock horns with the League Two outfit on Friday as initially planned.

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will replace Guardiola on the touchline against Swindon Town. An official statement from Manchester City read:

"Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for COVID-19. The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble."

The statement continued:

"This brings the number of those isolating for COVID-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players. Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon."

Premier League leaders Manchester City will be confident about beating Swindon Town and progressing into the next round of the FA Cup on Friday in Guardiola's absence.

Manchester City will then host Chelsea at home in the Premier League next Saturday. The Citizens will be hopeful of having their manager and first-team players available back for this crucial fixture.

How have Manchester City's FA Cup opponents Swindon Town fared this season?

Managed by Ben Garner, Swindon Town currently sit fifth in League Two. The Wiltshire-based club have won 10, drawn seven and lost five of their matches in the fourth-tier so far this season.

Swindon Town booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup after beating Crewe Alexandra and Walsall in the previous stages of the competition. Garner and Co. will now be looking to cause an upset against Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

The League Two club will be looking to take advantage of Manchester City's COVID situation when they face them on Friday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar