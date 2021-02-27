Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan confirms Manchester United were interested in signing him

Manchester United were interested in signing Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, but the move never materialized. The former Borussia Dortmund star has lifted the lid on the failed transfer, confirming that there was interest from United.

Ilkay Gundogan was at Borussia Dortmund when quite a few clubs were keen on signing him. He went on to join Manchester City in 2016 but could have easily joined the Red Devils a couple of years before the Etihad move.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the German midfielder has confirmed that there was interest from Manchester United, claiming it was Borussia Dortmund who blocked the move.

He added that the Red Devil scouts were in the stadium to watch Shinji Kagawa, and that is when Ilkay Gundogan caught their attention.

He said:

"It's kind of true. There were talks. I think that was at least two or three years before I joined City when I was playing at Borussia Dortmund. One team-mate of mine, Shinji Kagawa, went to Man United and someone told me they came to a few games to watch him before they bought him.

"Then I took their attention but it never really went into advanced talks because Borussia Dortmund made quite early clear that they are not willing to sell me. I had also a few years left on my contract so there was not really a point to talk to anyone at that moment. So yeah in the end it didn't happen."

Does Ilkay Gundogan regret joining Manchester City over Manchester United?

Ilkay Gundogan has gone on to win several trophies at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, and the German is happy he got the move. Continuing to talk about the failed transfer to Manchester United, the German confirmed that he has no regrets about it.

"I'm very happy [to have joined City in the end]. I believe that everything happens for a reason. If I could change anything in my career, I wouldn't. I'm just proud of where I came to and I'm really enjoying my time here."

Manchester City are cruising to the Premier League title right now with a 10-point lead. They have some tough fixtures coming up in the next 10 days, however, against West Ham United, Wolverhampton, and Manchester United.