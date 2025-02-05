Manchester City's latest recruit Nico Gonzalez details father's role in decision to join the PL side

Manchester City star Nico Gonzalez has revealed the role that his father, Fran, played in his move to the Etihad Stadium. The 23-year-old midfielder signed for the Cityzens from Porto for a reported fee of €60 million in the winter transfer window.

His contract will expire in the summer of 2029. Speaking about his father's influence in making this decision, Gonzalez told the club's website (via Mirror):

"He was here [at City] two years. That is why he always recommended that if I had the chance I should come here."

"He always talks so well about Manchester, the city and obviously the team. He told me that I will enjoy it a lot here and I will be so happy here. He loved living here and I even visited once, and I really liked the city. About the club, the first thing he told me is that the people and the place are amazing and the best he’s seen. I think I will enjoy it a lot."

The midfielder added:

"He always told me that to come here would be the best thing. Even a few years ago, he always said that he wished me to play here! So now he’s so happy and I’m proud."

Gonzalez operates in a central midfield role and is also capable of playing as a number six. He could be asked to feature in the latter position for Manchester City in the absence of Rodri for the second half of the season.

Manchester City new signing Nico Gonzalez talks about working with Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's new signing Nico Gonzalez admits he's excited to work with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. He told the club's website:

"Obviously working with Pep will be incredible. Everyone that I have talked to about him always talks so good and with him I think I can reach my full potential and become the best player I can be."

Guardiola is considered among the best coaches in the world. He's won the Premier League title in the last four seasons with Manchester City and has claimed this trophy six times in total.

The Spanish tactician has also won the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium with two FA Cups, among others. It's unlikely that his team will win the Premier League this year, with Manchester City placed fifth and 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

