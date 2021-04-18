Manchester City's Pep Guardiola issued warning by Rivaldo

Rivaldo has issued a warning to Manchester City after their quadruple hopes ended on Saturday. The Brazilian legend believes Pep Guardiola's side will struggle against PSG and their Champions League dreams could also come to a crashing end.

Manchester City were looking to win four trophies this season, but their hopes of winning the FA Cup ended last night. Chelsea edged out a 1-0 win at Wembley and gave Pep Guardiola's side a reality check.

Rivaldo was talking to BetFair when he pointed to the match and claimed PSG would be taking advantage of Manchester City, just as Chelsea did. He said:

"The Champions League might be the toughest of them all with PSG in the semi-final being a great challenge, as the French club were finalists last season and this season they have already eliminated Barcelona and Bayern Munich."

"After the Champions League quarter-finals there are just four teams remaining in contention to win the title with Manchester City the favourites, but I also rate PSG on a similar level to claim an unprecedented title."

"For me, these are the two teams in better condition to lift the trophy this season which means we should have a thrilling semi-final with the French team possessing a really threatening attack with Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria."

"Pep Guardiola is desperate to finally win the Champions League with City, but I think it won't be easy for his team to reach such goals as PSG - as well as the finalist from the other tie should they get past the French outfit - won't be easy to dominate."

PSG vs Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final

PSG take on Manchester City in the Champions League at the end of this month. The Ligue 1 side edged past Bayern Munich on the away goals rule in the quarter-finals last week.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund in their quarter-finals to make it to the last four. They were in unstoppable form, but their loss to Chelsea and Manchester United in the last few games has exposed their weakness.

Both sides are looking to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.