Manchester City set big condition for Barcelona to sign their star player - Reports

Negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City intensify as they pursue a season-long loan agreement for right-back Joao Cancelo. The Blaugrana are met with a substantial condition set by City.

While City is open to a loan deal this season, they have positioned a significant demand in the discussions. According to an ESPN report, City insists on including a €60 million obligation clause in the deal, ensuring a substantial return for the Portugal international next summer.

Expand Tweet

City's previous experience with loan deals involving Cancelo reveals their cautious approach. The club inserted an €80 million buy option during the player's loan to Bayern Munich last January, which was ultimately not activated by the German champions.

Recognizing the challenge of finding a suitable arrangement for Cancelo, City is reportedly willing to adjust the price. However, their stance remains resolute that €60 million is the minimum acceptable amount.

Conversely, Barcelona's preferences lean towards a more budget-friendly option. Reports suggest that Barca is exploring purchasing Cancelo for approximately half of the City's demanded amount. Despite personal terms having been agreed upon between Cancelo and Barcelona, the final clause of the deal remains a point of contention to be resolved between the two clubs.

Shifts in his playing situation have marked Joao Cancelo's journey. After spending a half-season with Bayern Munich last year following a falling out of favor with City's manager, Pep Guardiola, he is now exploring opportunities for a fresh start. Cancelo's 154 matches, nine goals, and 22 assists for Manchester City underscore his significance in their squad.

As discussions gain momentum, Barca and Man City share a mutual interest in resolving this week. The negotiation process shapes the immediate sporting landscape and underscores the intricate financial considerations underpinning modern football transfers.

Bernardo Silva leaning towards Manchester City renewal amid Barcelona interest - Report

Manchester City's midfielder Bernardo Silva appears inclined to extend his stay with the club rather than pursue a move to Barcelona, as per Times Sport. While Barcelona's interest is evident, Silva faces a crucial decision, as Manchester City has already initiated contract renewal discussions with his representatives.

Expand Tweet

Silva has been an exceptional servant for City, amassing as many as 308 appearances for the English club, scoring 55 goals, and providing 59 more assists. During his time at the club, Man City won their first-ever Champions League title and five EPL titles amidst other domestic silverware.

Guardiola highly values the Portuguese international, and an offer for an upgraded contract with more years at the club highlights his position in the Spanish manager's eyes. However, it will be interesting to see if Barca can raise their offer to influence Silva's decision significantly.