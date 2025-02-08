Manchester City set to continue spending spree as they eye move for Liverpool and Manchester United target - Reports

Manchester City are prepared to continue their spending in the summer as they have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United and Liverpool target Ederson. The Cityzens spared no cost in the January transfer window as they sought solutions to their struggles from the first half of the season.

Fichajes.net has reported that Pep Guardiola's side is very interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who will be available for around £50 million in the summer. The 25-year-old has caught the attention of multiple sides across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United, with his displays for the Serie A side.

Ederson has been a consistent performer in midfield for Atalanta since joining them from Salernitana, and his consistency has earned him a place in the Brazil national team squad. A number of sides enquired about him in January but Atalanta were adamant that he was unavailable for a transfer mid-season, particularly as they remain in the Serie A title race.

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the market for midfield recruitments after deciding against making any signings in the position during the winter. They will be rivaled by Manchester City, who remain keen on planning for the future in the coming windows.

Guardiola's side paid £50 million to land Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto and are prepared to pay more for another midfielder. Their long-term target remains Newcastle United man Bruno Guimaraes, and they are prepared to try and sign him in the summer. If they fail to sign him, however, they have his national teammate Ederson as their backup option.

Manchester City spent heavily on Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush, and Gonzalez in January. But with the futures of Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan uncertain, the club will look to continue to sign players to replace them.

Manchester United, Liverpool interested in Bundesliga ace - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson for the summer, as per CaughtOffside. The Sweden international has emerged as one of the most impressive midfielders in the German top flight, with several sides having already made inquiries about him.

Larsson, 20, is one of the common names on the lists of Manchester United and Liverpool as they look to strengthen. The youngster has already appeared 19 times in the league this season, finding the net twice for his side.

Frankfurt have already completed one big sale in Omar Marmoush this year and will be only willing to listen to offers from €60 million for Larsson. They are keen on keeping the midfielder beyond the summer but they may be unable to, given the caliber of clubs watching him.

