Manchester City set record during first half of 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace

An interesting stat emerged following the first half of Manchester City's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 16).

Jack Grealish opened the scoring for the Cityzens in the 24th minute as the hosts led at the break. The first 45 minutes saw all 10 City players create a chance as the hosts laid seige on the Palace goal at the Etihad. It's a first by a team in the Premier League era since records began to be kept since the 2006-07 season.

That was impressive, as City did so without their prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland, who missed the game due to an apparent foot injury,

Coming back to the game, Rico Lewis doubled City's lead nine minutes into the second period. However, Palace pulled one back through Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 76th minute.

Michael Olise struck a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Pep Guardiola's charges dropped points for the fourth time in five league games. With the draw, City have 34 points from 17 games, three behind leaders Liverpool, who play their game in hand on Sunday (December 17) at home to Manchester City.

Manchester City boss laments mistakes in Crystal Palace draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City looked close to their imperious best for large swathes of the Palace clash. However, two goals in the final quarter of the game meant that they dropped two valuable points in what's turning out to be a tight title race.

Following consecutive draws with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, City lost 1-0 at Aston Villa before winning 2-1 at Luton Town last weekend. However, they dropped points at Palace and will be six points behind Liverpool at the end of the gameweek if the Reds beat Manchester United.

Bemoaning the mistakes, especially the late penalty, Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"We give away two points for our mistake and what can I say? We do everything and a team that defends in the box like so, so deep. They arrive and we are punished but we have to be more calm and composed in that position. It is not the first time but it is what it is. Move forward, learn and (go to the) next one.

"It is so difficult, the physicality of them. But yeah the penalty cannot happen. It's happened so at the end in that level they punish you."

Manchester City will next be in action against Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinal in Riyadh on Tuesday (December 19).