Manchester City set to spend big to land €71m rated Serie A star in summer window: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a record-breaking offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in the summer transfer window. According to the Telegraph (via Football Transfers), City are keen on reinforcing their midfield and view the Dutchman as a priority target.

The Rossoneri are reportedly aware of the Premier League giants' interest in Reijnders and expect a bid at the start of the summer transfer window. However, AC Milan will consider selling Reijnders only if they receive an offer which would make him the club's record sale.

The record is currently held by former Brazilian midfielder Kaka, who joined Real Madrid from AC Milan in 2009 for a reported fee of €67 million. According to the aforementioned report, Milan are looking for around €71 million for Reijnders.

Reijnders joined Rossoneri from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023. Since then, he has made 101 appearances across competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists. He signed a contract extension with AC Milan earlier this year, and his current deal will expire in the summer of 2030.

Manchester City are set to lose two midfield stalwarts, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündoğan, this summer. As per reports, they have Morgan Gibbs-White and Florian Wirtz on their transfer radar as well.

Former Premier League defender thinks Erling Haaland didn't get 'service' from teammates during Manchester City's PL draw

Former Swansea City defender Ashley Williams believes Erling Haaland did not receive quality passes from his teammates during Manchester City's goalless draw against Southampton on Saturday, May 10.

On Saturday, Haaland played his first game for City since suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Bournemouth on March 30. Williams also stated that the Norwegian striker looked frustrated during the game. He said on Match of the Day (via the BBC):

"I think it was a frustrating afternoon for him (and he will) be disappointed. He looked hungry and he needs the service. The quality wasn't there for him and there is not much he can do. He looked sharp and he's only as good as the service he's got."

Erling Haaland has scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 41 matches for Pep Guardiola's side this season. He's also the third-highest scorer in the Premier League with 21 goals, only behind Mohamed Salah (28) and Alexander Isak (23).

