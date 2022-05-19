"Manchester City could slip up" - Liverpool legend John Barnes makes bold claim on Premier League title race

Liverpool legend John Barnes feels Manchester City could falter against Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend, but thinks the Reds could do the same against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

37 games into the season, we are yet to find out who will be crowned champions of England this time around. With just one point separating table-toppers Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool, we are approaching a nail-biting finale for the title race this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to host eighth-placed Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Cityzens, on the other hand, will take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds require club legend Gerrard to do them a favor to leapfrog Manchester City on the table on the final day of the league. Pep Guardiola and Co, though, will look to retain their lead at the top of the table and get the job done.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Barnes has explained that it is possible that the defending champions slip up against Aston Villa. However, the Anfield great admitted that the title is still in the Cityzens' hands. He told Bonus Code Bets:

“Manchester City could slip up this weekend against Aston Villa and hand Liverpool an opportunity to win the Premier League, but Liverpool could do the same against Wolves."

“On the weekend, West Ham were at home, and they’re a very good side who are currently in the top six, which always makes it a more challenging game. It’s possible that Manchester City could falter against Villa, but it’s in their hands and they are the favorites.”

It is worth noting that Aston Villa host relegation-threatened Burnley at home today before they visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Wolves, on the other hand, will go to Anfield on the back of a 1-1 draw against Norwich City last weekend.

Can Liverpool pip Manchester City to the Premier League title?

Guardiola's side remain the favorites to win the Premier League title as they enjoy a one-point lead at the top of the table. However, the Reds will be hopeful that the defending champions slip up at the final hurdle and give them the chance to pip them to the title.

Liverpool legend Gerrard is currently in charge of Aston Villa, where he is assisted by another Anfield great Gary McAllister. Former Reds youth team coaches Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw are also a part of his backroom staff at the Birmingham outfit.

Reds fans will also be hoping that former players Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings can do them a favor in Villa colors on Sunday.

