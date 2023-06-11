Manchester City star addresses future amid Barcelona links after UCL victory

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has offered an update on his future amid transfer interest from Barcelona.

Gundogan, 32, has been rumored to end his seven-year-long association with the Cityzens at the end of this month. He has been on the Blaugrana's radar since the turn of the year as the club are hoping to fill gaps in their midfield.

A right-footed central operator renowned for his passing and stamina, the German helped his team win a treble this campaign. He started their 1-0 UEFA Champions League final win over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10).

Speaking after the end of the summit clash, Gundogan was asked to shed light on his future. He told reporters:

"I have not made a final decision on my future yet."

According to SPORT, the former Borussia Dortmund star is willing to reject a move to Arsenal after holding crucial talks with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. He is said to have been offered a three-year contract at the Catalan outfit.

Gundogan, who has won 14 trophies with Manchester City so far, could still opt to extend his stay at the Etihad. But, with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic heavily linked with the Cityzens of late, the German is likely to depart soon.

Overall, the Vfl Bochum youth product has contributed 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 matches for Manchester City.

Barcelona told to pay €20 million to sign Serie A midfielder: Reports

According to MARCA, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is believed to have a release clause of €60 million in his contract. However, with the star in the final 12 months of his deal, Fiorentina are ready to sell him for just €20 million.

Barcelona are keen to add Amrabat to their ranks as they are currently on the hunt for an apt replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is set to depart this month. They will be without the Spaniard's services for the first time since 2008.

Speaking to ESPN, Nordin Amrabat shared his two cents on his younger brother's future amid recent links. He said:

"At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know their financial situation. Of course you never know... it will be a strong competition when you see the interested clubs. But my brother now has the intention to play in the top."

Amrabat, 26, has been a key first-team starter for La Viola since arriving from Club Brugge for an initial €19.5 million in 2020. So far, he has helped his club reach the 2022-23 Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa Conference League finals.

