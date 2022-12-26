Manchester City star backed to join Real Madrid by former coach

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez could be a success at Real Madrid, claimed his former coach, Rafael Varas. Alvarez gave the world a glimpse of his quality as he was instrumental for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old formed a formidable pairing in attack for La Albiceleste. The former River Plate star ended the tournament with four goals to his name. He scored a brace against Croatia in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Varas has now claimed that Alvarez is already good enough to be a Madrid player. He told Sebastian Srur on Radio Continental (via The Real Champs):

"I believe that at any time he can wear the Real Madrid shirt."

While there is no doubt about Alvarez's immense quality, the Argentine has remained in Erling Haaland's shadow since his move to the Etihad.

He has made 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season. However, only eight of those have come as a starter. Alvarez has bagged four goals and provided two assists for his club this campaign.

Guardiola's side, meanwhile, is currently in the second spot in the Premier League table with 32 points on the board after 14 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by five points at this point in time.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have been linked with Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been in phenomenal form for Borussia Dortmund so far this season. His form has attracted the interest of several European giants. Bellingham's commanding performances for England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup only raised his stock.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in the player. However, any club willing to acquire the 19-year-old's services will have to shell out a fee upward of €100 million.

The Premier League club's chiefs believe that the former Birmingham City star will reject teams like Los Blancos and Liverpool to join Manchester City.

