Manchester City star drop hints over future amid Barcelona links

Aymeric Laporte has declared his love for Manchester City amidst reported interest from Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Relevo, via BarcaBlaugranes, Laporte is keen to fulfil his dream of joining Barcelona and is willing to take a pay cut to that effect. John Stones and Ruben Dias continue to be Pep Guardiola's preferred centre-back partnership.

Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake, meanwhile, have only added to the hurdles in front of Laporte when it comes to regular playing time. The 20-cap Spain international has played just 645 minutes of Premier League football this term.

Laporte was an instant success in his first full season at the club after joining them from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018. He made the PFA Team of the Year after helping Manchester City win the 2018-19 Premier League title, but the 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Guardiola's side.

Regardless of his situation at the Etihad, he has hinted that he wants to stay at the club beyond the season. In a recent interview, the Agen-born centre-back said (via Manchester Evening News):

"City for me is everything. I have only played for two clubs in my career. Athletic Bilbao, the team before City, I love this team too. They said to come here, and since the first day, I realised that it was something very special, and I wanted to come here to win many, many trophies and make history with this club as long as I can."

It remains to be seen if Barcelona make a move for Laporte after reportedly agreeing a free transfer for Inigo Martinez from Bilbao this summer. The Manchester City centre-back's contract expires in 2025.

Barcelona boss gives verdict on Manchester City's treble charge

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will have no complaints if Manchester City win the treble this season.

Only Manchester United (1998-1999) have achieved the feat in the history of English football. Xavi, meanwhile, won the treble twice as a player with Barca (2008-09, 2014-15).

The Spanish tactician was asked to give his opinion on Manchester City's treble charge. He said in a recent interview (via the Mirror):

"Of course, it would (be fair). In my opinion, they are the best team in the world right now. They have the best manager in the world and the quality of football they play is a mirror for us to look up to."

Pep Guardiola's side face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 after a UEFA Champions League semifinal clash with holders Real Madrid later this month. City also lead second-placed Arsenal by one point in the Premier League and have a game in hand.

