Manchester City star equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry's record

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has joined former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the only players to have won the PFA Player of the Year award two years in a row.

The Belgian was part of a shortlist that included Manchester City team-mates Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Despite missing twelve games this season due to injury, Kevin de Bruyne's contribution of ten goals and eighteen assists in 40 games across all competitions for Manchester City saw him voted PFA Player of the Year by his peers.

Kevin de Bruyne played a starring role in Manchester City's Premier League and EFL Cup triumphs this season. He was also instrumental in Pepe Guardiola's side's run to the final of the Champions League.

The 29-year-old midfielder expressed his delight at winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

"The fact the players chose me for this award means I've done very well. You want to win all the trophies with the team and this is probably the most important one as an individual trophy in the league. To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with every game, to choose you, that says a lot.

'They're the people in my view who know the most about the game. When you have these things you can show your kids and say 'Look! this is what Daddy did when he was younger'," said De Bruyne.

De Bruyne became only the third player to win the PFA Player of the Year award two years on the bounce. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry won the award in the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the award in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne.



PFA Player of the Year 2019-20 🏆



PFA Player of the Year 2020-21 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Xkcah6uFi — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 6, 2021

Kevin de Bruyne will be desperate to lead Manchester City to the Champions League title as Cristiano Ronaldo did with Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Prior to his move to Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo led Manchester United to three consecutive Premier League titles. Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest achievement at Manchester United was leading the Red Devils to the Champions League title in the 2007-08 season.

Kevin de Bruyne has won three Premier League titles with Manchester City since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015. The Belgian, however, is yet to lead Manchester City to glory in the Champions League.

Only three Premier League players have won back-to-back PFA Players' Player of the Year awards:



Cristiano Ronaldo 🏆🏆

Thierry Henry 🏆🏆

Kevin De Bruyne 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/xtekpFVbHD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 6, 2021

The Cityzens were agonizingly close to winning their first ever Champions League title this season. Pep Guardiola's side came up short in the final against Chelsea as they lost 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel's side.

Kevin de Bruyne will be keen to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Manchester United by leading Manchester City to success in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to win four more Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava