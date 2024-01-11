Manchester City star Erling Haaland reacts as Jadon Sancho rejoins Dortmund on loan from Manchester United

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has reacted to Jadon Sancho rejoining his former club, Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United on a loan deal on Thursday, January 11.

The English attacker has rejoined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal with no option to buy. Sancho, who joined the Red Devils in July 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million, made his last appearance for United on August 26.

The 23-year-old shared a scarred relationship with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. It happened after the Dutch manager left the Englishman out of the squad in their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal in September. He said that Sancho's performance in training wasn't up to the mark.

The winger later dismissed the claims by stating in a social media post that he was being made a scapegoat. Moreover, he refused to apologise for the comments he made. As a result, he was suspended by Ten Hag from the first team.

The Englishman has now finalised a loan deal with Dortmund and he's expected to get regular minutes in Germany.

Erling Haaland's Instagram story

After the announcement of his joining, his former Borussia Dortmund teammate, Erling Haaland shared the social media post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Beautiful"

Haaland joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. The duo shared the pitch 46 times at Signal Iduna Park, combining for 11 goals, before Sancho joined United.

Meanwhile, Sancho made 137 appearances for the German side in his first stint, bagging 50 goals and 64 assists.

Jadon Sancho opens up about helping Borussia Dortmund qualify for UCL following Manchester United move

Jadon Sancho has expressed his desire to help Borussia Dortmund qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. The Englishman has rejoined his former club on a loan deal with no option to buy from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old also said that he knows die Schwarzgelben well enough. Despite joining Manchester United, he still has shared a bond with fans at Signal Iduna Park. He said (via BBC Sport):

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home'. I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge."

He added:

"I can't wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

The Englishman completed his medical on Wednesday and he's also expected to join the Dortmund's mid-season training camp in Marbella. Dortmund will pay a reported price of £3 million for Jadon Sancho in loan fee and part of his wages. Moreover, they will be paying an additional fee of £3.4m based on appearances and UCL qualification.

Borussia Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table with 27 points in 16 matches, six points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig. Next up, they'll face SV Darmstadt on January 13 (Saturday) at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.