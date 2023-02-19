Manchester City star Erling Haaland's agent reveals transfer fee her client may command in current transfer market

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has said that her client would command a ten-figure transfer fee in today's market. Haaland has proved himself to be the Premier League's outstanding goalscorer this season.

Since joining the Manchester club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the Norwegian hitman has scored 32 goals in 31 games across competitions, including 26 goals in 23 Premier League games.

Due to his exceptional form, Pimenta reckons the superstar is now worth a billion in the transfer market. Here's what she told Telefoot (via GOAL):

"Erling Haaland is worth €1 billion. That's not a guess. I'm sure of it. They might say I'm being ridiculous, that a club is not going to pay a billion, but his age, his quality, his progression and the way he behaves is why I talk about a billion. The future is unknown, but it's coming."

Haaland is touted as one of the most lethal goalscorers in world football currently. He has certainly lived up to the hype during his short stint in the English top flight.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“Marco Verratti’s future? It’s impossible to imagine Verratti in another club, it’s just PSG for him. Impossible. He loves PSG” #PSG Rafaela Pimenta: “Erling Haaland is now worth €1B. I’m serious, I’m sure this is the value of the player”, told Telefoot“Marco Verratti’s future? It’s impossible to imagine Verratti in another club, it’s just PSG for him. Impossible. He loves PSG” Rafaela Pimenta: “Erling Haaland is now worth €1B. I’m serious, I’m sure this is the value of the player”, told Telefoot 🔵🇳🇴 #MCFC“Marco Verratti’s future? It’s impossible to imagine Verratti in another club, it’s just PSG for him. Impossible. He loves PSG” 🔴🔵 #PSG https://t.co/vud0WspLrW

Given the fact that Haaland is still only 22, the player will only get better. European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and others could be interested in his services in the coming years.

Any potential suitor, though, will likely have to break the bank to prize Haaland away from Manchester City.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says team is glad to have Erling Haaland

Despite Erling Haaland's record-breaking season, many have opined that the attacker's poacher-like style of play doesn't make him a good fit for Manchester City. The reason behind the notion is that City like to have a striker who contributes more to the team's build-up play.

Manager Pep Guardiola recently addressed those claims, telling the media (via Planet Sports):

"I understand it. I am open to all opinions. He has his argument, but it is important that he feels so happy here. His commitment - not because he's scored 26 goals - is incredibly well respected. It was a surprise for all of us - a really big surprise."

Guardiola added:

"We are delighted to have him, and we are delighted he chose us because he had all the world in his hands to choose where he was going to play - to stay in Dortmund or go to Madrid or Barcelona or other teams in England, but he chose us, and that is why we are more than happy."

Erling Haaland missed a couple of big chances as Manchester City were held on to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (February 18). The Ctyzens slid down to the second place in the league as a result, trailing leaders Arsenal by two points, having played a game more.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes