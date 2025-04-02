Manchester City star Erling Haaland sends message on social media after picking up injury in Bournemouth clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said that he will be 'back' after suffering a potentially season-ending injury in the 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 24-year-old didn't have the best of outings at the Vitality. After Evanilson had fired the hosts in front after 21 minutes, the City frontfan was guilty of squandering two presentable openings and a penalty before bagging a 49th-minute equaliser.

However, Haaland left the action in the 61st minute owing to an ankle injury. As per the BBC, the Norway international is set to miss seven weeks, meaning he might have played his last this season.

On Wednesday, Haaland posted a message on Instagram followed by an emoji:

"ll be back 💪🏻"

Despite not having his most prolific season, Haaland has contributed 30 goals and four assists in 40 outings across competitions.

That includes 21 strikes (and three assists) in 28 games in the Premier League, where City are fifth in the standings after 29 games, trailing runaway leaders Liverpool (70) by 22 points. Erling Haaland is second on the scoring chart, trailing Reds attacker Mohamed Salah (27).

Going back to the aforementioned Bournemouth game, January arrival Omar Marmoush bagged the winner midway through the second period to send the Cityzens to the FA Cup last-four.

What's next for Erling Haaland's Manchester City?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Following their FA Cup quarter-final win at the weekend over Bournemouth - which booked them a semi-final date with Nottingham Forest on April 26 - Manchester City return to action in the Premier League.

The four-time defending champions host reigning Championship winners and 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City at the Etihad on Tuesday (April 2). The Foxes are set for an immediate drop to the second division, having lost 13 of their last 14 league games, including the last six without scoring.

After the Foxes game, Pep Guardiola's side travel to arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday (April 6). Following league games at home to Crystal Palace and Everton away, the Cityzens take on Forest for a place in the FA Cup final.

