Manchester City star Erling Haaland speaks out after picking up injury while on international duty with Norway ahead of Liverpool clash

Erling Haaland has insisted he will do his best to get back to full fitness with Manchester City's encounter with Liverpool on the horizon.

The Cityzens striker picked up a knock while on international duty with Norway in a 2-0 friendly win against Faroe Islands (November 16). He has since withdrawn from his national team's squad for their dead-rubber Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland today (November 19).

It could come as a major blow for Manchester City who host Jurgen Klopp's Reds on Saturday (November 25). Haaland has tried allaying fears that he will miss that massive battle with the Merseysiders, writing on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Unfortunately, I am missing tomorrow’s game against Scotland. Wishing the boys all the best. Now treatment and trying to get back asap.”

Haaland has picked up where he left off last season with 17 goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions. The 23-year-old was unable to help Norway qualify for Euro 2024 as Stale Solbakken's men failed to reach the international tournament.

Thus, the stakes are low in their clash with Scotland, and the former Borussia Dortmund frontman will rest ahead of the Liverpool game. City will be eager to have him available as they sit top of the Premier League, one point ahead of the second-placed Reds.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Manchester City's Haaland as a special talent

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the Cityzens star.

Liverpool will have to conjure up a plan to try and stop Haaland on Saturday if the Norweigan forward is available. He's had joy against them in the past, scoring two goals in five games.

Klopp knows all about the talents last season's Golden Boot winner possesses and he dubbed him as the world's best striker in October 2022. The Reds boss said (via GOAL):

"His finishing skills are obviously exceptional but he moves really smart, and that makes him tricky. You only can use speed if you use it in a smart way. Just running is not helpful. You have to get the ball, you have to be patient enough not to run off side, stuff like this. The package makes it special, for sure."

Haaland played a crucial role in Manchester City's continental treble triumph last season. The free-scoring striker netted 52 goals in 53 games across competitions, causing havoc for opposition defenders. He became the first player in Premier League history to score 36 goals in a single 38-game campaign.