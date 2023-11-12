Manchester City star explains how Pep Guardiola has helped him improve his game

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez recently talked about how working under Pep Guardiola has helped him improve as a footballer.

During an interview with ESPN, the Argentine forward stated that after spending a year at the Etihad Stadium, he has learned several new things about his position.

Alvarez also mentioned that he has started playing close to the midfield for City, and it has helped him understand his teammates and get more minutes. The Argentine forward said:

"Well after being here for a season. I've learned a lot about how to move in different spaces. Now I'm playing in a position that's a bit more pulled back closer to the midfielders. Last season I played a couple of games in that position as well."

Alvarez emphasized the importance of listening to the coaches. The 23-year-old stated that he listens to the experienced players in the line-up too. Moreover, the forward said that analysis through video footage of games has also helped him understand the sport better. He added:

"As I say, having had more minutes and after being here for one season, one learns a lot from the teammates, from listening to them to the coaching staff."

"From watching videos and all these things to find a better position on the pitch, to know where the spaces are, and connect with my teammates to generate goalscoring chances."

In the end, he stated that playing alongside the best players helps a player improve and get better. The young forward has been extremely lucky in that respect, playing alongside Lionel Messi for the national team and Erling Haaland for the Cityzens.

Julian Alvarez told ESPN:

"I always say that playing with the best and training with the best makes you better and learn a lot. It's a dream to be among them and grow as a player and a person."

Alvarez joined Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2022 from Argentine side River Plate. Since moving to the Etihad, he has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 66 appearances. This season, he has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 17 matches for Manchester City.

Manchester City join Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid won't be making an offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in the next transfer window.

However, according to a recent report by TEAMtalk, the La Liga giants could face competition from four Premier League sides if they try to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mbappe for a while now. Newcastle United and Chelsea, both buoyed by new ownership, are the new entrants in the race. Moreover, Manchester City's interest in Mbappe is intriguing because they already have the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.