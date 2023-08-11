Manchester City star hit in the face by lighter during first half against Burnley at Turf Moor

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis was hit in the face by a lighter during the first half of the Premier League clash against Burley at Turf Moor on Friday (ugust 11). Lewis earned his side a free-kick as he was bundled over near the corner flag.

As he was getting up to recollect himself, Lewis was hit in the face, with a fan throwing a lighter aimed at the 18-year-old. Andy Townsend was left disgusted by the incident, telling talkSPORT:

"What's the matter with people? They've come to the game to watch the game, so watch the game. Let's hope the authorities catch whoever did it."

Townsend added:

"The police should be getting involved with that. That could have taken his eye out. He should be nicked whoever threw that."

Manchester City, meanwhile, are leading the clash against Burnley 2-0. Erling Haaland scored both goals in the first half.

Pep Guardiola dismisses Manchester City's treble chances

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to their first UEFA Champions League win last season. The Cityzens also won the European treble by bagging the Premier League and FA Cup.

It was a phenomenal season and the best in club history. Guardiola, though, dismissed any chances of City repeating the feat. He said ahead of the clash against Burnley (via GOAL):

"It is once in a lifetime. It will not be possible to do what we did last season. We climbed the highest mountain last season, but in the last two days we came down from it, and now we start again.

"Everyone has the same intention, and there will be a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible. Our football, our level, our mentality will dictate how the season will be."

City have made reinforcements to their ranks for the upcoming season, bringing in the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.