Manchester City star Jack Grealish builds bar inside his £6 million Cheshire mansion but adds unique twist to menu

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is set to install a bar inside his £6 million Chesire mansion. However, there will be a twist in the menu of the bar as it would serve wheatgrass shots and spirulina smoothies.

While Grealish, 27, is known for his love for booze, his modified bar will be built for partner Sasha Attwood, in all likelihood. Sasha, 27, is a fitness enthusiast. She reportedly does 5 am gym sessions before replenishing her depleted muscles with healthy juices.

Grealish is building a new home in Cheshire. The house will reportedly have pools, a sauna, steam rooms, a gym, a game room, a spa, and even a helipad. Apart from that, there will also be a gentlemen's office room and other amenities.

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been together since they were 16. The pair currently lives in a rented apartment in Manchester, which has a five-a-side football pitch on the rooftop.

Jack Grealish was recently in awe of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City had perhaps the best season in the club's history this past campaign. They won the European Treble and the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Jack Grealish was a key player for the Cityzens. The player is trusted by Pep Guardiola as well. Grealish reciprocated his admiration for Guardiola as he told the media following City's UEFA Champions League final win against Inter Milan on June 10 (via talkSPORT):

“He’s just a genius, isn’t he? I just said to him there ‘I just want to thank you, you’ve made this happen for me, you put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.’"

Grealish also said:

“Even last year, when I was playing crap, he stayed there with me and spoke to me and this year, he’s given me that platform so I just said ‘thank you’ to him.”

Grealish scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 matches across competitions this past season. The former Aston Villa winger can once again be expected a crucial part of the Manchester City team during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

