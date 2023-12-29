Manchester City star Jack Grealish’s home burgled in £1 million heist during presence of fiancé Sasha Attwood and other relatives

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish's house in Cheshire was robbed while he was featuring for the club against Everton. During the incident, the player's family was present in the house as the thieves made away with valuables worth £1 million.

According to the Sun, the winger's fiancé, Sasha Attwood, his parents, grandmother, two sisters and a brother were all downstairs watching him play on TV during the incident. They were forced to ring alarms and take cover in the mansion for their safety.

Grealish rushed home to his family after the game. The Manchester City attacker had moved to the £5.6 million mansion just before Christmas. While the police rushed to the scene and alerted the neighbors, the robbers were able to escape.

Following the incident, the local police published a statement over the incident to the Sun. The statement read:

"At around 9.50pm on Wednesday December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen. Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police."

Pep Guardiola issues injury update for Manchester City star

Haaland is expected to return soon.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that Erling Haaland's situation is improving after suffering a foot injury. Speaking to the press, the Spaniard went on to say that he did not suffer a fracture but was in pain.

He said (via press conference):

"Erling is presently not engaged in collective training, but he is improving. It's not a stress-related injury or a fracture. The question is when the discomfort will subside. I hope it will be in January.

"He experienced an overload; the bone is intact, but he is in pain. He is not a small and lean player like Foden. Erling is immense, which occasionally presents challenges.

"Everything will be in order. When that time comes, he will return and partake in the matches. The doctors come every morning and indicate which players are available and which are not. Until then, I simply select the lineup, and we compete," quoted Guardiola as reported by Sky Sports.

Haaland has missed six consecutive games for the Premier League defending champions, last featuring in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa earlier in December. He is expected to be out of contention for their upcoming fixture against Sheffield United.

The Norwegian has continued from where he left off last season after breaking the Premier League single-season goal tally (36). He has bagged 14 in 15 league games and has 19 in 22 appearances across all competitions.