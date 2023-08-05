Manchester City star Jack Grealish spotted wearing £2,000-worth pyjamas during quiet family dinner at a restaurant

Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish, who is often known among fans for his affinity for parties, had a night out with his family while wearing designer pyjamas. He went out with partner Sasha Attwood and the rest of his family at a posh restaurant and donned Dolce & Gabbana pyjamas, believed to be worth around £2000.

Grealish has previously been spotted wearing pyjamas while being out with Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland. He has already worked with several lifestyle brands as well, namely Puma, Gucci, and more.

The winger is touted as one of the most marketable footballers in current times. Grealish has also been compared with David Beckham for his marketing ability. Brand marketing expert Andy Burr has previously said about Grealish's popularity among lifestyle brands (via The Sun):

“One of the reasons why organisations are queueing up to try and work with Grealish is because he does not yet realise that he is more than just an elite level sports person, he is actually now a global brand.”

Jack Grealish hailed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after treble triumph last season

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City enjoyed a historic season under Pep Guardiola last season as the Cityzens won the European treble. Apart from that, they also won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Jack Grealish was a key player for the club throughout the campaign, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in 50 matches. Guardiola has relied on the winger since his big-money move from Aston Villa and speaking about the Spanish manager, Grealish said (via talkSPORT):

“He’s just a genius, isn’t he. I just said to him there, ‘I just want to thank you. You’ve made this happen for me. You put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money'. Even last year when I was playing crap, he stayed there with me and spoke to me and this year, he’s given me that platform, so I just said ‘Thank you’ to him.”

While Guardiola often divides opinions as a manager, he has been supportive of Grealish even when the player didn't captivate fans with his brilliance. The player has repaid the manager's faith by putting on impressive shifts.