Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne likely to move to MLS to end his career despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - Reports

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne reportedly prefers a move to the US over the Middle East. According to The Athletic, the Belgian star is already considering his future, having just 18 months left on his contract with the defending Premier League champions.

The report claims that the side could be convinced to let him go if any club from Saudi Arabia makes an offer close to £90 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side have emerged as one of the SPL teams interested in him. Journalist Rudy Galetti reported that the side had made contact with the player's representatives. The Belgian would join the likes of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and former teammate Aymeric Laporte at the club if he decides to move.

However, De Bruyne has made it clear that he is not interested in making the switch to the Middle East. He was offered a huge salary of close to £60 million last year but he declined the deal.

Instead, the Manchester City star appears to have his mind set on a move to the MLS, hoping to emulate Lionel Messi's antics with Inter Miami. He could leave City with his contract expiring in 2025, with Goal claiming that he could receive an offer similar to the two-year, $150 million deal that the Argentine superstar is currently on.

Finally, the possibility that De Bruyne stays with the Cityzens and signs a contract extension is also likely. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed hope that the 32-year-old would retire at Manchester.

Pep Guardiola makes interesting claim as Manchester City prepare for key run of fixtures

Guardiola insists that his players are ready for the upcoming month of tough fixtures.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested that his players were relishing the challenge of playing multiple important upcoming fixtures. Speaking ahead of their FA Cup clash against Luton Town, he opened up on the nature of playing in three different competitions.

He said in a press conference:

"Next month helps us to still have another month. It will define if we have another month to play for the titles. It doesn't define anything.

"We can lose the titles yeah. But what happens if we win and win? Our mindset is not thinking about the worst scenarios. It's thinking that at the same time you can control your mind to think it's going to be bad, [you can also control that] it's going to be well."

City find themselves in the thick of yet another title race with Liverpool and Arsenal. They will play both those teams in March as they currently stand a point off the Reds who hold the top spot.

They will also face FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Should they get past Luton Town on Wednesday (27 February), they will also have the quarterfinals of the FA Cup to look forward to.